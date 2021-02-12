It’s been a busy month so far for Ohio State on the recruiting trail.

Ryan Day and his staff have already dished out a handful of offers, and one of their recent offers — Christen Miller — already has labeled them as a top-five school for his services.

OSU has prioritized expanding their defensive board for the 2022 cycle, with Ryan Turner being of the prospects they've given the green light to thus far in February. Turner, who is rated by Rivals as a three-star recruit, was delivered the good news by Ohio State on Feb. 2.

When reflecting on that day, Turner says he was excited about the Buckeyes becoming an option for him at the next level.

“I was real happy because they call that 'DBU,'” Turner told BuckeyeGrove. "They say they produce the best DBs in America. I was real happy because I know if I go to Ohio State, I know what they can do for me and I know what I can do for them.”