ORLANDO, Fla. – After unveiling a top three back in January, Markeith Williams has expanded his list since the beginning of the year.

Alabama, Florida and Ohio State were named finalists on Jan. 5, but Miami and Nebraska have since put themselves into the mix. The in-state schools are viewed as serious contenders given their close proximity to him, but Williams is not opposed to leaving Florida.

The top-25 safety on Rivals.com provided an update on where things currently stand with the Buckeyes.

“Recruitment is going very well,” Williams told BuckeyeGrove. “Got a good connection with Coach Day and Coach Tony Alford. I’ve got a meeting later. Will talk good with them… Ohio State, it’s good. I like the Buckeyes.

“We’ve done plenty of Zoom calls together. We’ve got a good connection, me and Coach Tony Alford. Coach [Kerry] Coombs, that’s my boy.”