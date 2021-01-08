On Saturday, Ohio State landed a commitment from five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary, marking their tenth pledge of the 2022 cycle.

With Singletary joining the fold, the Buckeyes are nearly halfway done until they've filled up on players they're recruiting for this upcoming class. They are miles ahead of Penn State in the Rivals Team Rankings as Ohio State is nearly 800 points ahead of the program with only two more pledges.

With this being the case, BuckeyeGrove wanted to take a look at who OSU's commits are and which 2022 targets at each position group they are still pursuing.