Four-star Ohio State pledges Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola just finished up only their sophomore year of high school, but are already looking to pass their football knowledge on to the next generation.

On Tuesday, the pair of future Buckeyes announced via Twitter that they will be doing hour-long workouts and training sessions with kids in the near future. Aspiring offensive linemen between 7 and 18 years old will be able to get training in with Tshabola, while skill position drills with Brown are available for those between the ages of 8 and 14.

Some details are still being hammered out, such as set dates and which hour of the day the lessons will occur, but Brown says the two of them are just ready to give back to their community.

"Me and Tegra, we just got together and we just know it's for a great cause helping the young kids out," Brown said. "Especially given the knowledge that we know, just give them some game early. Just seeing how we were younger and how we had different experiences of people helping us, so we just wanted to give that back to the younger ones under us."

Brown, who was actually born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has been back in the city for the past three weeks, is still waiting on a day for when he'll be able to start with this initiative.

As for Tshabola, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder is set to make his way out to the football field tomorrow and begin training with the sibling of one of his friends.

"I've been talking to some kids about private lessons," Tshabola said. "I'm starting on Thursday with one of my close friend's little brother. I want to stay completely connected with all these kids and make sure they're all doing something.

"We've done something like this. We do this every year with the whole football team, but that only lasts for a week," Tshabola added. "We wanted to do something to stay completely connected with the kids and give the kids somewhere to be other than being in the house playing video games."

Both Brown and Tshabola are good friends, with the two of them committing to the Buckeyes within 24 hours of each other back in April. What they're starting together will be even more productive as Brown is aware of how wide receivers operate, and the same can be said with Tshabola's familiarity with defensive linemen, so they can each coach more than one position group.

While speaking with Brown, the New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton Senior cornerback says he's looking to pass on what he's learned from his personal trainers to the camp's/private lesson's attendees.

"Being a defensive back, I'm just going to use those skills that I learned and just do all types of different drills," Brown said. "As time goes on, as you do more training under trainers, use their ideas and use that for the kids. As time goes and as we play more, we're going to come out with it."

If anyone is interested in participating/having someone they know learn under the tutelage of Brown and Tshabola, they have provided their phone numbers via social media to get in contact with them. You can reach Brown at (513) 557-0244 and Tshabola at (513) 410-3289.

It has been just over 24 hours since they made their announcement, but Tshabola mentioned that the response they've received has been incredible.

"It blew up," Tshabola said. "It's going crazy. We've got people trying to donate drinks and snacks and stuff like that. Now we can actually feed these kids after the camps."

