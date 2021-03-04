While Ohio State has certainly exceeded expectations on the court this year, the Buckeyes have struggles at times, most notably over their last three games, and it is evident at times that the Buckeyes need a true big man to compete with the likes of Luka Garza and Hunter Dickinson.

While they currently only have one true big man on the roster in Ibrahima Diallo, he is a very long-term project and the Buckeyes are continuing to try and bolster the center position on the recruiting trail in both the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Ever since the commitment of Malaki Branham back in July, the focus on Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class has been rounding things out with a big man.

Things have been moving along very slowly in this area as of late as Chet Holmgren is sitting on the same top seven he announced last June, Charles Bediako hasn’t offered much insight on his recruitment since releasing a top five in October and Efton Reid is yet to release a revised list of top schools after saying back in early December that he had one coming soon.