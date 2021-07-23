After losing last year's live period due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Division I coaches have made the most of their opportunities to check out prospects in person during this month's July live period, Ohio State included.

While the Buckeyes dished out a handful of new offers during June, they got even more aggressive this month as they traveled all over the country to check out players on the Nike EYBL, Adidas 3SSB and UAA Rise circuits.

As they continue to pursue both bigs and guards in the class of 2022, this article will provide a bit of an update on Ohio State's options in this recruiting cycle, both highlighting new faces to keep an eye on and catching up on some prospects who the Buckeyes have been pursuing for quite some time now.