BuckeyeGrove - 2022 athlete target Dillon Tatum talks Buckeyes & other top schools

OBETZ, Ohio - Dillon Tatum is being recruited as a running back by schools like Baylor, Michigan, and Michigan State but he said Ohio State is telling him they like him as a defensive back as well.

I spoke with Tatum's father after our interview and he seemed just fine with his son playing defensive back. If Ohio State presses, I believe there's a very good chance they can snatch Tatum, a West Bloomfield (Mich.) native, from out of Jim Harbaugh's backyard.