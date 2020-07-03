BuckeyeGrove - 2022 ATH says four schools, including Ohio State, are sticking out to him

Sitting at 18 commits, Ohio State is far from done in the 2021 cycle as they're still looking to add multiple prospects on each side of the football.

With that said, Dave Lackford and I have decided to start reaching out to next year's crop of recruits to gauge their interest in the Buckeyes. There are less than two months to go until the coaches can start contacting these incoming juniors, so we want to get an idea of who they are prioritizing and which players are high on the program.

Recently, I had an opportunity to catch up with Kamari Ramsey, who reeled in an offer from Ohio State as a freshman. The future member of the Rivals100 opened up about how things are currently going with Ryan Day's staff.

"It's going pretty good," Ramsey told BuckeyeGrove. "Since I'm still an underclassman, I can't really have too much contact with them. We're hoping to build a relationship, a close relationship in the future. It's a very great program.