BuckeyeGrove - 2022 4-star OL DJ Moore says Ohio State is recruiting him the hardest.

2022 4-star OL DJ Moore says Ohio State is recruiting him the hardest.
DJ Moore is a 2022 four-star offensive lineman from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He holds offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas A&M....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news