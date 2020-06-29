 BuckeyeGrove - 2022 4-star OL DJ Moore says Ohio State is recruiting him the hardest.
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 13:53:26 -0500') }} football

2022 4-star OL DJ Moore says Ohio State is recruiting him the hardest.

Dave Lackford • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer

DJ Moore is a 2022 four-star offensive lineman from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He holds offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas A&M....

