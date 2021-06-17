2022 4-star LB very interested in Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have had recent success recruiting Philadelphia La Salle high school with the signings of players like Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison, Jr. and a former teammate of theirs made a visit to Ohio State’s most recent camp with class of 2022 linebacker Abdul Carter checking things out.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is already reporting more than a dozen offers but the Buckeyes have not gotten on board, as of yet. Carter is ranked as a four-star by Rivals.com and holds offers from schools like Penn State, Michigan, USC, South Carolina and Nebraska to name just a few.
It was an opportunity to work with Al Washington and the Ohio State coaches and show the Buckeyes what he was all about.
“I think I am a guy who can move around a lot, can do a lot of things, rush the passer or cover sideline-to-sideline,” Carter said. “A do-it-all kind of guy.”
The conversations between Carter and Ohio State have been ongoing but by his own admission have not been “very heavy” to this point, but after showing the interest to camp with the Buckeyes, Carter is hoping that interest grows as Ohio State is a school that he is very interested in.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news