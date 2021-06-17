2022 4-star LB very interested in Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have had recent success recruiting Philadelphia La Salle high school with the signings of players like Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison, Jr. and a former teammate of theirs made a visit to Ohio State’s most recent camp with class of 2022 linebacker Abdul Carter checking things out.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is already reporting more than a dozen offers but the Buckeyes have not gotten on board, as of yet. Carter is ranked as a four-star by Rivals.com and holds offers from schools like Penn State, Michigan, USC, South Carolina and Nebraska to name just a few.

It was an opportunity to work with Al Washington and the Ohio State coaches and show the Buckeyes what he was all about.