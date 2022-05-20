2022-23 Ohio State men's basketball unofficial scholarship chart

Ohio State is retooling for the 2022-23 season.

After losing to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Buckeyes lost all but five players from their 2021-22 roster, only two of which were available for the majority of the season: Zed Key and Eugene Brown III.

With all of the changes to Chris Holtmann's roster, what does the Buckeyes' roster look like heading into 2022-23?

Here's a look at Ohio State's unofficial scholarship chart heading into the season.

Stay tuned for updates with every move that impacts the Buckeyes' scholarship situation.

Note: Eugene Brown III and Zed Key each have two seasons left of eligibility despite coming into their third seasons with the program, and Tanner Holden transfers in with two seasons of eligibility left despite coming into his senior season.