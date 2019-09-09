JERSEY CITY, NJ - Ohio State fans should be familiar with New Jersey power St. Peter's Prep, as 2020 linebacker commit, Cody Simon, stars there and is a team captain.

But Simon isn't the only big-time talent the Marauders have. The program has a number of seniors and underclassmen that will end up playing Division I football, including one of the team's top players in 2021 defensive lineman George Rooks.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rooks holds offers from about 15 schools thus far, including Ohio State, as well as Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn, and Syracuse, where his father played, among others.

BuckeyeGrove was on hand to see SPP beat New York City power Erasmus Hall 20-0 on Friday night, and caught up with Rooks following the game, to talk about the defense's dominating performance.