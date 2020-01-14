2021 Rivals100 LB Barrett Carter eyes summer decision
Barrett Carter is within one or two offers from reaching the 50 mark. That tells you what type of player he is in the 2021 class.The 6-foot-1, 205 pound linebacker out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news