The 2021 recruiting cycle is a few months from officially concluding, but that has not prevented Ohio State from dishing out a couple of late offers to senior prospects.

Last month, the program gave the green light to Florida pledge Justus Boone, and they opted to extend an offer to another committed recruit less than 24 hours ago. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes took the next step with Zenuae Michalski, who joined forces with the Louisville Cardinals back in April.

Ryan Day’s staff has actually been in touch with Michalski for roughly a month, but his performance against Elder High School this past Friday really caught their attention.

“Man, it was crazy,” Michalski told BuckeyeGrove. “I would have never guessed that I would be sitting here, today especially, with a scholarship from Ohio State. That had not crossed my mind. It was just absolutely amazing, and the coaching staff there is awesome. I loved talking with every single one of them.