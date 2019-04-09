The state of Ohio looks like it could be strong in 2021 with several players earning big offers early in the process. One of the top guys in the state in that class is Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect holds more than half a dozen early offers and is getting plenty of attention from the Ohio State coaching staff.

Carrico made a visit to Columbus last week, his first real in-depth look at the Ohio State program as a recruit.

"It was a very large and nice facility and even bigger than I expected," said Carrico. "What stood out to me is how friendly the coaches were there."

Ohio State has not yet offered but is showing very serious early interest in Carrico with several members of the coaching staff working on building a relationship with the Ohio star.

"Mainly my relationship with OSU is with Coach (Ed) Terwilliger, Coach Al Washington, and Coach Day," he explained. "I feel like I'm developing a pretty good relationship with Coach Washington and I really enjoyed my conversation with Coach Day (on the visit)."

Growing up in Ohio there has always been an admiration for the program so now being recruited by the Buckeyes is not something that Carrico takes lightly.

"I respect Ohio State because they have a good football program and they are great at retaining winning seasons," he stated.

Carrico is one of Ohio's more versatile high school football players. He starred on both sides of the ball as a sophomore, playing primarily linebacker and running back. Most schools, including Ohio State, view him as a future linebacker.

"Linebacker," he said, when asked where schools were projecting him. "But yes I'm very versatile. I played every position in my sophomore season except corner and quarterback."

Carrico's early Power Five offers include; Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Wisconsin. He is also hearing from Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, and Penn State.