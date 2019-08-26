The Central Ohio area seems to be churning out defensive ends at an alarming rate recently. Class of 2021 Pickerington (Ohio) North product Elijah Hawk is next up in that category. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect transferred to North from Groveport this off-season and has the look of a future Big Ten recruit.

"I've heard from a lot of MAC schools mostly so far," he said. "Toledo, Kent State, Bowling Green, Ball State. But I've also talked to Michigan State and Pitt."

Ohio State holds a commitment from Hawk's 2021 classmate Jack Sawyer and Hawk is hoping he will impress the Buckeyes with his performance on the field this fall.

"I plan on checking them out this year and I really hope they show interest after my first few games," he said.

Hawk and Sawyer are likely Ohio's top defensive end tandem and the two are planning on doing a lot of damage this fall.

"It's been really good," he said of playing opposite Sawyer. "They all target Jack so it makes it easier for me to do what I do. It has been a lot of fun so far."

Hawk camped with both Michigan State and Pitt this summer, but did so as a tight end. Both programs impressed him during his time on campus.

"I really liked Pitt," he explained. "Their coaches there are really good and I also really liked Michigan State. I really enjoyed Michigan State's campus and just everything there, there was a lot of hands on stuff and a lot of teaching."

Michigan State has a lot sentimental value with Hawk. It's a program that he has paid close attention to during his childhood.

"I grew up watching Michigan State," he said. "They have kind of been my dream school. My dad passed away this past year and he always liked watching them."

With Hawk camping at tight end this summer, this fall will be the first opportunity that many schools have to evaluate him as a defensive end. He's a player that wants to continue to excel on both sides of the ball and that versatility should maximize his college opportunities.

"I want to show coaches that I'm more versatile on both offense and defense," he explained. "I can catch the ball in the open field and I can block and I can rush the passer."



