Central Ohio's class of 2021 is already showing a lot of promise with several players holding early Power Five offers. One of the area's best is Dublin Coffman linebacker Devon Williams. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect started as a freshman last fall at Dublin Scioto before transferring to Coffman during the off-season.

Williams' freshman season was a major success as he recorded 89 tackles and five sacks. That led to an offer from Boston College, his first of the process.

"It was a blessing, I didn't even know I got it at first," Williams explained. "My coach told me about it and I was just like, 'are you serious?'. I went home and told my mom and I didn't even know what to do."

Williams was able to take in a camp at Ohio State in June and was one of the better underclassmen performers.

"It was pretty good, there was a lot of competition," Williams said. "I just got as many reps as I could and just did the best I can. A lot of coaches took my name down but I talked to Toledo for a little bit. They want to get me up there to campus."

Ohio State has been keeping tabs on Williams, though with him being just a rising sophomore the NCAA is pretty restrictive on communication. When the time comes for coaches to contact class of 2021 prospects, Williams is hoping he gets a serious look from the Buckeyes.

"I love Ohio State," he said. "If they want to look at me, that's just a blessing. Growing up they were my favorite team and I've been watching them. All of our drills at our high school, we get those from Ohio State."

Williams is part of a very talented Coffman roster that could include several Ohio State targets. The Buckeyes recently offered class of 2020 teammate running back/wide receiver Mike Drennen and are keeping a close eye on class of 2021 defensive back A.J. Kirk, the younger brother of former Ohio State star Mike Doss.

The adjustment to Coffman's program this off-season has been a smooth one for Williams.

"It's really good," he said. "They are just so accepting and hard-working. They push us to be better players and students."



