Following the decommitment of Tunmise Adeleye earlier this month, all eyes shifted to fellow five-star prospect J.T. Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau, a product out of Bellevue, Washington, is the No. 1 pass rusher target for Ohio State and one of their top overall remaining targets in this cycle.

Even with Tuimoloau viewed as a Buckeye lean, Larry Johnson and company decided to expand their defensive end board just under a couple of weeks ago. Back on Aug. 18, Johnson dished out an offer to Florida Gators DE pledge Justus Boone.

Boone has been committed to UF for over half a year, but was taken aback when Ohio State jumped into the mix for his services.

"Kind of a big deal for me, personally," Boone told BuckeyeGrove. "It's Ohio State. I didn't expect my recruitment to get that far out like that. So, it was a big deal.