2021 DE says Buckeyes offer is a "big deal," will officially visit OSU
Following the decommitment of Tunmise Adeleye earlier this month, all eyes shifted to fellow five-star prospect J.T. Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau, a product out of Bellevue, Washington, is the No. 1 pass rusher target for Ohio State and one of their top overall remaining targets in this cycle.
Even with Tuimoloau viewed as a Buckeye lean, Larry Johnson and company decided to expand their defensive end board just under a couple of weeks ago. Back on Aug. 18, Johnson dished out an offer to Florida Gators DE pledge Justus Boone.
Boone has been committed to UF for over half a year, but was taken aback when Ohio State jumped into the mix for his services.
"Kind of a big deal for me, personally," Boone told BuckeyeGrove. "It's Ohio State. I didn't expect my recruitment to get that far out like that. So, it was a big deal.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
