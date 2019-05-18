SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Class of 2021 defensive end Quintin Sommerville has already seen things take off like a rocket with his recruitment with double-digit offers already in hand and two years to go until a decision needs to be made.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is still growing into the player that he wants to be but has already done enough to get schools like Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern and in-state schools Arizona and Arizona State to offer.

Saguaro high school is just one of those schools that recruiters have to stop by and check out with the amount of talent that comes through the hallways of the school and that greatly benefits everyone involved with that kind of exposure.

"One week I remember there being like 40 coaches in that little weight room that we have," Sommerville said. "It was incredible."

Sommerville remembers when the Buckeyes offered, and he was told that the Buckeyes would love to see him be part of their great legacy of defensive linemen.

"My heart was beating out of my chest," Sommerville said. "Knowing that they produce defensive linemen out the wazoo, it is pretty incredible for me."

As a young guy, Sommerville may not be aware of players who lined up on the line just a generation ago or beyond, but he is well aware of some recent greats that played at Ohio State with Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa.

"Those are incredible players, they can do just about anything on the D-line," Sommerville said.

It is still early in the process and the talented defensive player is just starting to learn about the Ohio State program and the coaches that would be there to lead him if he were to decide to take the Buckeyes up on that offer.

"The talk with coach (Michael) Yurcich when I was offered was all about coach (Larry) Johnson and how he prepares us for the next level, it was pretty great," Sommerville said.

Defensive linemen, even ones who never played for coach Johnson know that he is the gold standard when it comes to line coaches. Couple that with guys like Ohio State defensive grad assistant Kenny Anunike and others and the Buckeyes have something special going.

"(Yurcich) said that they are the best coaches in the country and that they can do anything for me," Somerville added.

While Sommerville may not know a lot about Ohio State on an individual basis, he does know all about Big Ten football and after talking with him, it appears that he has a particular interest in being part of a Big Ten program if the cards all play out right.

"Big Ten football is definitely my thing," Sommerville said "The defense out there is really different than out here. It is a real game out there; you can just tell. Living out here, football is not as important here is it is out there, and it is just great football."

That also means that Michigan could be very much in play as the Wolverines have been in on Sommerville for several months. Oklahoma and Arizona State were two other schools of interest when Sommerville was asked about who really was coming after him along with the Buckeyes.

Wherever Sommerville decides to go, and that decision won't happen quickly as a class of 2021 player, look for him to go through the process with a lot of humility.

The gratitude is already there that so many schools think so highly of him and he just wants to do everyone right by being the best that he can be.

"It is an incredible opportunity to show the city what I can do and try and represent for the city," Somerville said.