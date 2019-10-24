2021 Big Board 1.0: Wide Receivers
Ohio State has put together the nation's top receivers class in 2020, landing four outstanding prospects (and perhaps five depending on where Cam Martinez ends up). Could the Buckeyes do it again in the 2021 cycle? The early returns are promising as we roll out our first wide receivers Big Board for the junior class.
Ohio State has made Collins a big early priority and Collins has reciprocated by making three unofficial visits in the past year. This will be a national battle for Collins' services with Clemson, Notre Dame, and others also pushing for the California star.
Helping Ohio State's cause here is that the distance factor is minimized by Collins' sister already going to school in Ohio and the Buckeyes already having a strong presence at St. John Bosco with Wyatt Davis on the roster and Kourt Williams coming into the program in a few months.
