News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 12:06:12 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Big Board 1.0: Safeties

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

The role of the safety in Ohio State's defense has changed over the years, but the Buckeyes will be looking to add at least one or two safety prospects to the class in 2021 as the defensive seconda...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}