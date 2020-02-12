Latham would be in the mix for the number one spot on an "all positions" Big Board as he is one of the very most important targets the Buckeyes have their sights on right now. This is a national battle with Latham drawing attention from big-time programs across the country. Right now, however, Ohio State and LSU have separated themselves a little bit from the rest of the pack.

Latham is just beginning to scratch the surface of his enormous potential with just a year of experience under his belt at left tackle, but it was downright scary how well he played this fall at IMG for a player just learning the position. The Buckeyes are in a good spot here and will look to continue to tighten their grip with a spring visit.



