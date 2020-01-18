News More News
2021 Big Board 1.0: Defensive Ends

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

Ohio State has churned out elite defensive ends as well as any program in the nation over the past decade and the Buckeyes will be putting a huge focus on replenishing the pipeline in 2021. With five-star local standout Jack Sawyer already in the mix, the Buckeyes are off to a great start but are going to be greedy here as they look to completely reload the future of this position group.


Tuimoloau is perhaps this year's version of Bryan Bresee. A big-bodied pass rusher that right now is listed as a defensive end but could end up being a dominant three-tech as an interior pass rusher with incredible strength and explosiveness. This will not be an easy pull from out West for the Buckeyes but the general consensus right now is that Ohio State is the biggest threat to the in-state Washington Huskies for the nation's No. 3 overall prospect.


