Tuimoloau is perhaps this year's version of Bryan Bresee. A big-bodied pass rusher that right now is listed as a defensive end but could end up being a dominant three-tech as an interior pass rusher with incredible strength and explosiveness. This will not be an easy pull from out West for the Buckeyes but the general consensus right now is that Ohio State is the biggest threat to the in-state Washington Huskies for the nation's No. 3 overall prospect.



