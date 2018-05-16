LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite being in the shadow of basketball-crazy Kansas University, Free State high school in Lawrence is turning out some top-flight football talent and 2020 offensive lineman Turner Corcoran may be one of the best to walk its halls by the time his career is done.

The fast-rising lineman still has two years of high school football left to be played and there are a lot of unwritten chapters left in his book, but if recruiting is any indication, the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder could be a defining cornerstone of a collegiate offensive line in a few short years.

The last two weeks for Corcoran have been a whirlwind with schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas all offering as Corcoran is up to eight offers and that number should grow exponentially.

"(It has been) pretty crazy," Corcoran said. "A lot of phone calls, coaches and everything. It has been really insane and just really fun. But it has been crazy. It motivates me to work out more and get in the weight room and be a better teammate, person and player."

Don't look for Corcoran to go 'offer hunting' however, he is just trying take it all in stride.

"I am just taking it day-by-day, I am not focused on getting 'this offer' or 'that offer', just trying to get better at what I am doing," Corcoran said.

The Buckeyes were one of the schools to be involved in the flurry of offers and Corcoran was very excited when he found out that Ohio State had taken notice and wanted him to be a part of their future.