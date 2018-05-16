2020 OL Turner Corcoran is blowing up
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite being in the shadow of basketball-crazy Kansas University, Free State high school in Lawrence is turning out some top-flight football talent and 2020 offensive lineman Turner Corcoran may be one of the best to walk its halls by the time his career is done.
The fast-rising lineman still has two years of high school football left to be played and there are a lot of unwritten chapters left in his book, but if recruiting is any indication, the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder could be a defining cornerstone of a collegiate offensive line in a few short years.
The last two weeks for Corcoran have been a whirlwind with schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas all offering as Corcoran is up to eight offers and that number should grow exponentially.
"(It has been) pretty crazy," Corcoran said. "A lot of phone calls, coaches and everything. It has been really insane and just really fun. But it has been crazy. It motivates me to work out more and get in the weight room and be a better teammate, person and player."
Don't look for Corcoran to go 'offer hunting' however, he is just trying take it all in stride.
"I am just taking it day-by-day, I am not focused on getting 'this offer' or 'that offer', just trying to get better at what I am doing," Corcoran said.
The Buckeyes were one of the schools to be involved in the flurry of offers and Corcoran was very excited when he found out that Ohio State had taken notice and wanted him to be a part of their future.
"I called coach (Mark) Pantoni and he wanted me to call him and he pretty much told me right there on the spot that he was going to offer me," Corcoran said. "He told me he liked the way I played, and my nastiness and I also got the chance to talk to coach (Greg Studrawa) later that night. I also talked to coach (Ryan) Day. He is a really good dude and I really liked him, I am really looking forward to Ohio State."
Lawrence Free State high school is just miles away from Kansas University however, in a basketball crazy state and not in Big Ten country. Just how much Ohio State football has Corcoran been able to watch through the years?
"I have always watched them whenever they play in a national championship or big-time bowl game or preseason games whenever they play their out of conference teams," Corcoran admitted. "They are a really good football team and they are always in the championship talks and the playoffs. It is really amazing to be recognized by them."
The Buckeyes have been putting offensive linemen in the NFL for years and this most recent NFL Draft was no different with both Billy Price and Jamarco Jones hearing their names called. But even beyond that, the Buckeyes have shown great line development under Urban Meyer, something that Corcoran has taken notice of.
"Coach Stud did mention how successful their offensive line has been in the past and how successful they are right now and everyone being in the NFL, it is really impressive to see how they develop offensive line at Ohio State," Corcoran said.
The big lineman is looking to visit Ohio State in June as he tries to visit several schools including Notre Dame and some other schools within the region. He has two years before his signing day but is already starting to work on identifying what is most important to him when it comes to picking a college.
"I have been thinking about it," Corcoran said. "Obviously, education is going to be the most (important) factor on what school I go to. Also, what type of community and all of the tradition that a school has and just how welcoming it is."