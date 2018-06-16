COLUMBUS, Ohio – Class of 2020 linebacker Jaheim Thomas already holds more than a dozen offers but one of them is not the in-state Buckeyes. The Princeton high school star is hoping that Saturday's performance at the Ohio State camp may have done enough to change that as the four-star linebacker put in a lot of work in front of Bill Davis and the rest of the Ohio State defensive coaches.

Thomas checks in at 6-foot-5 and in that 210-plus pound range and is already on the radar of a slew of schools. Saturday provided an opportunity to show the in-state school what Thomas was all about and he feels as if he made the most of that chance.

"It was good," Thomas said after the camp. "I am building a relationship with all of the coaches and getting to know them a little better."

Ohio State camps are more than just an opportunity to be seen however, the coaches expect players to put in work and Thomas feels that he did just that and walks away with some valuable lessons.

"I liked it, it was very exciting. I learned a lot," Thomas said. "I learned to stay at the hip and go inside and out."

Thomas had a lot of opportunities to go through 'winner/loser' drills with the Buckeyes and he liked the competition but tried not to allow it to derail what he was trying to learn under the guidance of the Ohio State coaching staff.

"It was great competition, but I was staying mentally focused on what I am doing better," Thomas said.

After the camp, Thomas had a chance to go sit down with head coach Urban Meyer and talk about where things stand.

"It was good, he talked to me about the rings and how they are going to recruit me very hard and how they have high interest in me," Thomas said.

Was an offer extended?

"I am not sure, I am pretty sure it is going to be soon though," Thomas said. "I think they will evaluate my film from here and then they will offer me."

And what would an Ohio State offer mean to Thomas?

"It would be great. All of my hard work would be paying off," Thomas said.

Thomas has not cut his list and would like to get it down to a top-12 at some point. He did say that an Ohio State offer would put the Buckeyes at/near the top, at least in a top-three along with Pitt and Michigan.

The talented four-star linebacker knows what he needs to focus on with two years of high school football left to go.

"Probably gain some more weight and get a little stronger and get a little faster," Thomas said. "I think I will be fine."

Don't look for a speedy commitment from Thomas however.

"I want to commit on national signing day, I like how they do the hats," Thomas said.