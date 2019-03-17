2020 Big Board: Running Backs
The 2020 class could very well be a multi-back class for Ohio State and while some of the top targets were featured in the recent Athletes Big Board, there are still plenty of other names to keep in mind as Ohio State will be looking to take two, with even a possible third prospect that would fall into the athlete category.
The next few weeks could go a long way toward determining things as the coaches will soon be able to hit the road to evaluate and some top targets will continue to make visits.
Ohio State is probably in as good of a spot as anyone right now for Robinson and is also recruiting his teammate, Rivals100 safety Lathan Ransom really hard. Robinson hasn't indicated that he is close to making a decision but this is a player that Ohio State really covets, sits in a good spot for, and will wait the necessary amount of time to land him.
