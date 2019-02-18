Cavazos committed to Ohio State last summer but promptly decommitted after Urban Meyer announced his retirement. He'll visit Columbus for the first time since that decommitment when he comes in the weekend of March 22nd.

Ohio State has kept on Cavazos over the past couple of months with head coach Ryan Day, new secondary coach Jeff Hafley, and director of play personnel Mark Pantoni communicating with the family on a daily basis.

Cavazos is likely to take a slower approach this time around and has been very diligent in looking into other programs but Ohio State has a real chance to get him back in the fold when all of the dust settles. The visit in March will be an important one here as the Buckeyes have an almost entirely new defensive staff than the one it had last time Cavazos was on campus in November.



