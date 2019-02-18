2020 Big Board: Cornerbacks
The traditional Big Board setup is a top five list of priority targets for the Buckeyes, but this 2020 class is a special one nationally at several positions, with cornerback being one of them. Because of that, we have our first ever six-man Big Board, as it was simply too difficult to cut things down any further.
Cornerback is a glaring need for the Buckeyes in 2020 and they are in on many of the nation's very best.
Cavazos committed to Ohio State last summer but promptly decommitted after Urban Meyer announced his retirement. He'll visit Columbus for the first time since that decommitment when he comes in the weekend of March 22nd.
Ohio State has kept on Cavazos over the past couple of months with head coach Ryan Day, new secondary coach Jeff Hafley, and director of play personnel Mark Pantoni communicating with the family on a daily basis.
Cavazos is likely to take a slower approach this time around and has been very diligent in looking into other programs but Ohio State has a real chance to get him back in the fold when all of the dust settles. The visit in March will be an important one here as the Buckeyes have an almost entirely new defensive staff than the one it had last time Cavazos was on campus in November.
