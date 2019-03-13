Over the years Ohio State has found a lot of value in recruiting versatile athlete prospects and figuring out the position once those prospect make their way to campus. Once again in 2020, the Buckeyes are in on several of these types of players and could see a couple of them end up in the class.

We're taking a look at the top five guys who fit that description as things stand today in the middle of March. As always, the Big Boards are formed based upon that player's ability, his perceived importance to Ohio State, and the chances of him ending up at Ohio State.



