2020 Big Board: Athletes
Over the years Ohio State has found a lot of value in recruiting versatile athlete prospects and figuring out the position once those prospect make their way to campus. Once again in 2020, the Buckeyes are in on several of these types of players and could see a couple of them end up in the class.
We're taking a look at the top five guys who fit that description as things stand today in the middle of March. As always, the Big Boards are formed based upon that player's ability, his perceived importance to Ohio State, and the chances of him ending up at Ohio State.
Is he a running back or a linebacker? That has been a big question with Trayanum. But now Ohio State will be utilizing more of a hybrid linebacker/safety role defensively, which could actually suit Trayanum better than being a pure linebacker or a running back. Right now, the talk has been running back, but this will be something to watch in the coming months.
The Buckeyes currently lead for Ohio's No. 12 overall prospect in the 2020 class.
