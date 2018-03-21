Wilson has been one of Ohio State's top recruiting priorities and between the November/December playoff run and the early stages of camp season, he's one of the fastest rising prospects in the entire nation. Growing up in the Columbus suburb of Dublin gives the Buckeyes a great in here with Wilson and they will host him for an unofficial visit this weekend. An official visit will come later this spring, giving Ohio State two great chances to make their push.

Oklahoma has turned things up recently with Wilson and can't be totally discounted, but ultimately I see this coming down to Texas or Ohio State with a decision expected before his senior season kicks off.



