Ohio State was able to land a couple of defensive end prospects late in the 2018 cycle but after losing three to the NFL draft after the season, and with Nick Bosa already announcing 2018 will be his final year in Columbus, it will be important for the Buckeyes to replenish the room via the 2019 class.
Luckily for Ohio State, it's a pretty strong year in-state for defensive ends and the Buckeyes are also in on a few talented prospects from outside Big Ten country as well.
The top recruiting priority for Ohio State, period. Harrison is looking at making a round of official visits this spring/summer before announcing a decision. Ohio State is the presumed favorite but Penn State can't be discounted here as the campus appeals to Harrison and the PSU coaches have done an excellent job recruiting him. Notre Dame and Michigan are also vying for Harrison's services but are likely trailing Ohio State and Penn State at this point.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news