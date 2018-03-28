Ohio State was able to land a couple of defensive end prospects late in the 2018 cycle but after losing three to the NFL draft after the season, and with Nick Bosa already announcing 2018 will be his final year in Columbus, it will be important for the Buckeyes to replenish the room via the 2019 class.

Luckily for Ohio State, it's a pretty strong year in-state for defensive ends and the Buckeyes are also in on a few talented prospects from outside Big Ten country as well.



