The high school football season seems to fly by every year and here we are again as the OHSAA state football championships will be held this weekend in Stark County. The action kicks off on Thursday night and runs through Saturday night. Below, we are taking a game-by-game look at this weekend's action with predictions.

Division I: Lakewood St. Edward (10-3) vs. Cincinnati Colerain (14-0)

Division I was absolutely wild this year and perhaps has wide open as it has ever been. The regular season was downright chaotic at times and the playoffs were not short on upsets. Yet it is two of Ohio's most prestigious programs that are left standing, so there will be no Cinderella story this year. Despite all of the parity this year, Colerain was the one school that was able to push through unblemished after a close call early in the season against St. X. The Cards triple option attack is tough to prepare for and when it is also being run with superior athletes, it can be virtually impossible to stop. Since that point, the Cards have rolled, including a two-touchdown win over defending state champion Pickerington Central last week. Colerain's ground attack is fueled by senior running backs Ivan Pace and Syncere Jones and senior quarterback Deante Smith-Moore. Pace has rushed for 1,364 yards and 22 touchdowns while Jones, the big play threat, has rushed for 531 yards and six touchdowns on an eye-popping 12.1 yards per carry. Smith-Moore has had a monster season with 1,202 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground while also throwing for 998 yards and 18 scores. St. Ed's path has not been as easy. The Eagles have lost three games this season but avenged one of those (St. Ignatius) in the first round of the playoffs before running through the rest of their playoff opponents, including a 10-point win over defending runner-up Mentor in the region finals. The Eagles are a bit more balanced offensively and boast a big play receiver on the outside in Michigan commit Quintel Kent. The Eagles also have battled through a gauntlet of a schedule which included playing Mentor and St. Ignatius two times each. While Eds is very battle-tested, this Colerain team has probably been the best team in Ohio from start to finish in a year with a lot of parity. It's tough to prepare to play this team in just one week and I think Colerain's ground game will control the clock and get a hard fought victory. Prediction: Colerain 24 St. Ed's 17



Division II: Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Akron Hoban (14-0)

Really this is the match-up that everyone has been waiting for. Both teams are undefeated, both teams are loaded with Division I prospects and both teams have a ton of tradition with Massillon trying to re-establish itself as a state power. From the very early point of the season, these two programs were the odds on favorites. Hoban comes in winners of three consecutive state championships at the D3 and D2 levels. The Knights return some major components from last year's championship team, including junior running back/athlete DeaMonte Trayanum, an Ohio State target, as well as senior Michigan offensive line commit Nolan Rumler. Massillon will unfortunately come into this game a bit shorthanded. The Tigers lost senior running back Jamir Thomas last week and he will miss Thursday night's game after having a tremendous senior season. So the Tigers will likely have to do this through the air with a terrific group of receivers that includes three-star senior Trevon Morgan and super sophomore Jayden Ballard who holds an early offer from the Buckeyes. Without Thomas, it's hard to pick Massillon against a Hoban team that might be the best in Ohio regardless of Division. Either way, this is probably the most anticipated game of the weekend and should provide plenty of great highlights. Prediction: Hoban 35 Massillon 27



Division III: Kettering Alter (13-1) vs. Kenston (13-1)

All eyes will be on Alter senior quarterback Connor Bazelak in this one as the Missouri commit tries to lead this program to another state championship. It has been a remarkable run for Alter this season playing without star running back John Bivens. Bazelak has thrown for more than 1,500 yards this season and accounted for more than 20 total touchdowns. But it has been Alter's ability to replace Bivens that has been a huge factor in getting to this point. Sophomore Branden McDonald has rushed for more than 1,500 yards which gives Alter big-time threats in both the run and passing games. While Alter has the big names, Kenston should not be overlooked either with five players earning D3 All-Ohio honors including quarterback Jon Tomcufcik and running back Jack Porter. Both teams have been fairly dominant this season, especially Kenston who won all 13 of its games by at least two touchdowns. Alter is battle tested having played a challenging schedule that included a few Division I programs. Prediction: Alter 28 Kenston 24





Division IV: Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) vs. Girard (13-1)

This has a real chance to be one of the best games of the weekend. If you like strong quarterback play, this is your game. Wyoming junior quarterback Evan Prater has been named Ohio Player of the Year in Divison IV in a season in which he has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,500 to go with 55 total touchdowns. Yet somehow, he's the second most productive quarterback taking the field on Saturday night. Girard's Mark Wait, a senior who is committed to Fordham has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and added another 1,700 on the ground this season with 73 total touchdowns. These are not typos. This looks to have the makings of a classic QB duel. I give a slight edge to Wyoming's supporting cast and defense, which could be the difference in separating these two outstanding quarterbacks. Prediction: Wyoming 41 Girard 30



Division V: Orrville (12-2) vs. Johnstown-Monroe (13-1)

Keep your eye on Orrville sophomore all-purpose back Marquael Parks. Parks is absolutely electric at a diminutive 5-foot-8 and 160-pounds but he is arguably the most exciting player to watch in Stark County this weekend. Parks is the Division V co-Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. Johnstown-Monroe is going to have to try to find a way to slow him down and prevent the big plays Parks creates on offense, defense, and special teams. But the Johnnies come in a battle tested bunch that played almost exclusively against bigger programs during the regular season and have managed to score at least 40 points five times so far. Parks is fantastic and I think he'll make some memorable plays on Saturday, but Johnstown-Monroe appears to be the more battle-tested program. Should be a great game. Prediction: Johnstown Monroe 38 Orrville 34



Division VI: Maria Stein Marion Local (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0)

You simply could not ask for a better matchup here as these two powerhouses will once again do battle. Kirtland has been absolutely dominant once again this season with seven shutouts and eight 40-point performances. Marion Local once again navigated a brutal small school schedule, with just an overtime blemish to Coldwater which the Flyers got revenge for with a 21-point win in the postseason. These are two of the very best programs in all of Ohio and will be the seventh consecutive season that Marion Local is playing in a state football championship game. Kirtland's run is almost as impressive. The Hornets will be in a state football championship game for the seventh time in eight seasons. This will be the third time in four years these teams will play for all of the marbles and they have split the previous two. Prediction: Marion Local 21 Kirtland 20



Division VII: McComb (13-1) vs. Glouster Trimble (13-1)