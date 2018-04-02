COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jeff Brohm wasted no time improving the Purdue football team, as reflected by his 7-6 record and 4-5 conference mark. The numbers, when compared to top Big Ten teams, are not exactly picturesque, but the Boilermakers first winning season since 2011 is reason to believe they could be on the rise. After all, a seven-win sesson nearly matched the win totals of the last three years prior to that combined. Ohio State has not faced Purdue in four seasons, with the two teams last squaring off in the 2013 season. In 2011, the last winning season before Brohm, the Buckeyes were upset in West Lafayette, 26-23. What should be a fun test for both sides is fast approaching, so here's a quick look at early scouring report.

Looking back at 2017

Intrigue with a new coach arriving after a few years of success drew some attention to Purdue, but expectations were limited, given recent years as comparisons. Still, Purdue managed to reach the Foster Farms Bowl and walk away with a win. Led by a surprisingly fruitful passing attack, headed by Elijah Sindelar, Purdue ranked fifth in the Big Ten in passing and produced the fourth most first downs in the conference on offense. Athough the Boikermaker defense finished in the middle of the pack in most categories, the team outgained and outscored opponents for a large chunk of the year. The two sides complemented each other well, leading to a bowl game birth. Even in a rushing attack spread across multiple contributors, running back Markell Jones topped 500 yards and average five yards per carry. The biggest dilemma was finding a consistent workhorse to carry the load, as no ball carrier topped three touchdowns for the season. On defense, Purdue saw two great years from linebackers Jawhan Bentley and Markus Bailey, who led the team in tackles. Bentley was also responsible for the only interception returned for a touchdown, while Bailey led the team in sacks. Purdue is still far from where the team needs to be in order to see a high finish in the Big Ten, but some cohesiveness across the board is the a big step in the right direction.

Key departures

Anthony Mahoungou will be missed in the Purdue offense Tom Campbell

Defensively, Bentley has now moved on from the program, but the biggest loss is wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou, who earned quite the reputation as a home-run threat. Mahoungou averaged over 17 yards per reception and hailed in a team-best eight scores. Also missing from next year's team will be leading pass defender Josh Okonye, who was listed at four separate positions and batted away 10 balls during the 2017 campaign. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, they enjoyed just one season of the former Wake Forest defenders playmaking ability. Right tackle David Steinmetz also graduated, opening up what could potentially be a big hole in the right side of an offensive line already prone to allow big sack totals.

Key returns

Sindelar's big arm can propel him far Associated Press

Elijah Sindelar showed lots of promise and could push redshirt senior David Blough to the bench again. Sindelar could be the Boilermakers' biggest playmaker once again, no matter how annoying that laugh might be. He will be missing his top hideout from last year, but does regain the services of running back Jones in the backfield, along with nearly all the team's starting offensive linemen. If the duo can compliment one another once again, Purdue's offense could have another solid season. Defensively, Bentley is gone, but Bailey remains. While the two teamed up to lead the team in tackles, Bailey can easily step in his mentor's role for the future. In addition to his return, Purdue also gets the perks of senior safety Jacob Thieneman lurking in the defensive backfield, returning after picking up a pair of interceptions last season.

Biggest questions

Can Blough challenge Sindelar for the starting role? While it's no secret Sindelar is the better quarterback out of the pair, Blough showed grit and heart last season when replacing his teammate after an injury. Now, Blough is in his last year of eligibility, with his last chance to make the starting lineup. Blough picked up nine touchdowns over four picks last season, completing nearly 10 percent more of his passes than Sindelar did. He has the ability to extended plays with some agility in the pocket, an aspect lacking from Sindelar's game. Clearly, it's a case where the better player should get the nod, regardless of who has seniority. But, quarterback battles can get weird at times (just ask Urban Meyer). Who can break free in the backfield? Jones might have led the team in carries and yards, but D.J. Knox was not far behind. The two were I a running back by committee situation last season, an approach most players dread. Still, between the two, they only provided Purdue with three rushing scores. However, Knox showed a more dynamic side, also grabbing two receiving touchdowns. The Boilermakers could benefit from a "bellcow" type attitude from one of their leading running backs last season, but need someone to step up for the challenge. Knox and Jones are in their final year of eligibility, possibly making the coaching staff want to continue to split carries.

Is hard to go wrong when picking out of the two, but that does not change the fact that a more prominent lead running back could be a good thing for a Purdue offense that surprised many last season.

Closing Thoughts

Purdue will make some noise in the Big Ten in 2018