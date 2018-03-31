COLUMBUS, Ohio - No matter how it happens, Indiana always seems to put up a decent fight at times when playing Ohio State. While the Buckeyes have been victorious in the last 22 games, dating back to 1991, there always seems to be a brief glimmer of jope in the Hoosiers' eyes early on, before the late-game physicality takes its toll. Over the last three games, Indiana has kept things within reach, including holding halftime leads twice and pulling within a touchdown late in the third in 2016. But fate has not been on their side, with Ohio State holding the 73-12-5 series lead all-time. That history alone points favorably in the direction of Urban Meyer, but it's never wise to count any team out. Winding down spring ball and heading into the regular season, here's a modest breakdown of what head coach Tom Allen brings to the table when the Hoosiers come to Columbus in 2018.

Looking back at 2017

Richard Lagow struggled at times, but propelled the Indiana offense USA Today Sports Images

While not known for his pinpoint accuracy or poise in the pocket at times, quarterback Richard Lagow's cannon arm made up for his lack of the other aspects of his game. Tossing 15 touchdowns to eight interceptions and eclipsing 1,900 yards through the air, the lanky Hoosier commanded the passing offense, even though he was replaced for a large chunk of the season by then-redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey, who completed passes at a better percentage and used his athletic ability on scrambles to produce another small chunk of yards for the Indiana offense. Wice receiver Simmie Cobbs, who led the team in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns, was a threat on the outside all year, hauling in catches that averaged 11.7 yards per reception. Ian Thomas also proved effective, hauling in five touchdowns. Ffreshman standout Morgan Ellison, provided most of the backfield carries and yardage, bursting into a starting role and providing speed and power from the running back position. The Hoosier offense averaged nearly 400 yards per game, complementing a strong pass defense that allowed a completion rate of just 54.5 percent to opponents and gave up just under 180 yards per game. However, a suspect rush defense and overall lack of consistent offensive success in the points department doomed the Hoosiers, as Indiana went 5-7 in 2017 with a measly 2-7 conference mark.

Key Departures

Losing a starting cornerback and both lead receivers next season makes thing complicated for Indiana in some manners. While quarterback is not a big issue considering Ramsey's performance in replacement of Lagow last year, the Hoosiers has little production at wide receiver outside the starting two. Tight end Ian Thomas graduated as well, taking away a large portion of Indiana's red-zone receiving. Defensively, Indiana lost leading man Tegray Scales to graduation along with fellow sack artist Robert McCray III, possibly hurting some defensive line production. Rishard Fant produced just one pick last season, but he's a big loss in leadership in the secondary.

Key Returns

Ramsey needs to do more at quarterback than Lagow did Associated Press

Ramsey is the biggest presence to return, establishing some solid ground at quarterback. Luke Timian succeeded as a shorter yardage target and returns as the most senior receiver for Allen's team, so he could prove to be vital in 2018. The entire starting offensive line makes its return next season, helping establish a little more certainty on offense for the Hoosiers. This unit is anchored by right tackle Brandon Knight who returns for his final year of eligibility to protect his quarterbacks' right side and open outside running lanes. Defensively, Indiana will enjoy having Jonathan Crawford's services at defensive back for another year, as well as one of the team's top sack producers, Jacob Robinson. Also, Allen Stallings will give another nice boost on the defensive edge.

Biggest Questions

Can someone get me a pick? Indiana had miniscule production in the secondary in terms of interceptions, garnering just four. Of those four, only one will be back next year with Crawford. Dspending on how you look at things, that's either very good or very bad. Bad if younger players will now be playing in a scheme that limits takeaways and good if players who could not cut it in the turnover department are out the door. Indiana succeeded in pass defense with a small number of interceptions, so it's not a huge pressing matter in 2018. However, a shift in defensive focus might be overdue if the Hoosiers are to turn around their woeful conference record from last season and starting here would be wise. Who leads on both sides? No Scales on defense is a tough pill to swallow for fans, as well as no Cobbs. The two leaders for Indiana both will suit up in the NFL next year or start making a living elsewhere, so it's time to find some new faces of Hoosier football. The question is, who? Crawford is in his last yesr of eligibility and can mold the next crop of underclassmen coming in, but might need some help from juniors. On offense, Mike Majette is back at running back as a senior, so he might be a likely place to turn, even though he will likely see limited carries after Ellison's big freshman year. Allen should be able to find some leadership from players who have long been on the roster but played behind some of the above mentioned names, but Indiana should go about figuring out just who will step up and fast.

Closing Thoughts

Jonathan Crawford will need to step up in a big way for Indiana USA Today Sports