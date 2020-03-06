COLUMBUS, Ohio - Senior Day dominated the headlines after Ohio State's 71-63 win over Illinois Thursday night, and while Andre Wesson and Danny Hummer certainly deserved the celebration, it paled in comparison to the Ohio State royalty that took the court during halftime.

2020 will mark the 60th anniversary of Ohio State's lone basketball national championship, and in front of a packed Value City Arena crowd, the 1960 NCAA champions were honored and given the opportunity to step back on the court as Buckeyes.

It's been over half a century since the likes of Jerry Lucas, Joe Roberts, Mel Nowell, Dick Furry brought a title to Columbus, but the bond that brought them together as a team is still going strong today.

"Winning a national championship is unique," Lucas said. "It puts you in a very elite group of people, and this was an elite group of people before we ever won the national championship. We were all from Ohio, except one. Many of us knew each other coming into school and played against each other. And it was just a unique situation."