BuckeyeGrove - 14 Buckeyes 'invited' to the NFL Scouting Combine

While there won’t be a traditional NFL Scouting Combine this year the tradition of scores of Buckeyes being part of the combine remains uninterrupted as it was announced that 14 recent Ohio State players have been “invited” to the annual event, one of the first major stops on the path that goes between being a college star and a professional player. Normally all of these players would spend a staggered four days in Indianapolis for rounds of medical and physical testing along with interviews with many or all of the NFL teams who are looking to better their rosters by way of the upcoming draft.

Buckeyes invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine Players Players Tuf Borland, LB Baron Browning, LB Drue Chrisman, P Jonathon Cooper, DE Wyatt Davis, OL Luke Farrell, TE Justin Fields, QB Blake Haubeil, K Justin Hilliard, LB Josh Myers, OL Trey Sermon, RB Tommy Togiai, DL Shaun Wade, CB Pete Werner, LB

Not every player that goes to the combine is drafted but it is generally a pretty good indication of who is seriously being looked at. Conversely, not getting invited to the combine does not end an NFL dream either as players who do not get an invite do find their way into the seven-round draft, slated to be in Cleveland this year in a couple of months. With the changes to the combine schedule this year, some players will have their medical tests done close to their home or will travel to several host cities where a full battery of physical tests will be performed as teams consider spending millions of dollars on draft classes.

