COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twelve Ohio State football players were among the nearly 13,000 to receive degrees Sunday, May 3 during a historic, hour-long virtual commencement ceremony that was live streamed and televised statewide. Apple CEO Tim Cook gave the commencement address.

Jake Hausmann, a senior tight end who has played in 27 games so far for the Buckeyes, and cornerback Marcus Williamson, a veteran of 29 Ohio State games, were among the football player graduates, all who were a part of a record 12,967 in this graduating class. Hausmann, whose degree is in communications, is from Cincinnati and is a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Williamson received his degree in history. He is from Westerville and is also an OSU Scholar-Athlete.

Those from the football team graduating this semester:

* OL Nathan Brock (Powell, Ohio) – Communications

* QB Chris Chugunov (Skillman, N.J.) – #Kinesiology

* TE Brock Davin (Cincinnati) – Finance

* DL Noah Donald (Uniontown, Ohio) – Industrial and systems engineering

* SAF Owen Fankhauser (Stow, Ohio) – Human development and family science

* TE Jake Hausmann (Cincinnati) – Communications

* K Zach Hoover (Toledo) – Sport industry

* LB Hayden Jester (Cincinnati, Ohio) – Operations management

* TE Derrick Malone (Dayton) – Human development and family science

* RB Amari McMahon (Dublin) – Biology

* OL Brandon Pahl (Cutler, Ohio) – History

* CB Marcus Williamson (Westerville, Ohio) – History

The virtual commencement ceremony was because of restrictions on large public gatherings brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.





