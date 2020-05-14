12 From Football Team Graduate; 13 Graduates on 2020 Roster
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twelve Ohio State football players were among the nearly 13,000 to receive degrees Sunday, May 3 during a historic, hour-long virtual commencement ceremony that was live streamed and televised statewide. Apple CEO Tim Cook gave the commencement address.
Jake Hausmann, a senior tight end who has played in 27 games so far for the Buckeyes, and cornerback Marcus Williamson, a veteran of 29 Ohio State games, were among the football player graduates, all who were a part of a record 12,967 in this graduating class. Hausmann, whose degree is in communications, is from Cincinnati and is a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Williamson received his degree in history. He is from Westerville and is also an OSU Scholar-Athlete.
Those from the football team graduating this semester:
* OL Nathan Brock (Powell, Ohio) – Communications
* QB Chris Chugunov (Skillman, N.J.) – #Kinesiology
* TE Brock Davin (Cincinnati) – Finance
* DL Noah Donald (Uniontown, Ohio) – Industrial and systems engineering
* SAF Owen Fankhauser (Stow, Ohio) – Human development and family science
* TE Jake Hausmann (Cincinnati) – Communications
* K Zach Hoover (Toledo) – Sport industry
* LB Hayden Jester (Cincinnati, Ohio) – Operations management
* TE Derrick Malone (Dayton) – Human development and family science
* RB Amari McMahon (Dublin) – Biology
* OL Brandon Pahl (Cutler, Ohio) – History
* CB Marcus Williamson (Westerville, Ohio) – History
#Masters degree
The virtual commencement ceremony was because of restrictions on large public gatherings brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
13 Graduates on Ohio State’s Current 2020 Roster
LB Tuf Borland – Human development and family science
OL Nathan Brock – Communications
P Drue Chrisman – Family resource management
DE Jonathan Cooper – Family resource management
OG Gavin Cupp – Human development and family science
TE Jake Hausmann – Communications
LB Justin Hilliard – Marketing
QB Gunnar Hoak – Agricultural economics (University of Kentucky graduate)
K Zach Hoover – Sport industry
DT Antwuan Jackson – Human development and family science
TE Corey Rau – Sport management (SMU graduate)
WR C.J. Saunders – Accounting
CB Marcus Williamson – History