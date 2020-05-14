News More News
12 From Football Team Graduate; 13 Graduates on 2020 Roster

Jake Hausmann was one of 12 Buckeyes football players to recently graduate
Jake Hausmann was one of 12 Buckeyes football players to recently graduate (Associated Press)
Ohio State Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twelve Ohio State football players were among the nearly 13,000 to receive degrees Sunday, May 3 during a historic, hour-long virtual commencement ceremony that was live streamed and televised statewide. Apple CEO Tim Cook gave the commencement address.

Jake Hausmann, a senior tight end who has played in 27 games so far for the Buckeyes, and cornerback Marcus Williamson, a veteran of 29 Ohio State games, were among the football player graduates, all who were a part of a record 12,967 in this graduating class. Hausmann, whose degree is in communications, is from Cincinnati and is a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Williamson received his degree in history. He is from Westerville and is also an OSU Scholar-Athlete.

Those from the football team graduating this semester:

* OL Nathan Brock (Powell, Ohio) – Communications

* QB Chris Chugunov (Skillman, N.J.) – #Kinesiology

* TE Brock Davin (Cincinnati) – Finance

* DL Noah Donald (Uniontown, Ohio) – Industrial and systems engineering

* SAF Owen Fankhauser (Stow, Ohio) – Human development and family science

* TE Jake Hausmann (Cincinnati) – Communications

* K Zach Hoover (Toledo) – Sport industry

* LB Hayden Jester (Cincinnati, Ohio) – Operations management

* TE Derrick Malone (Dayton) – Human development and family science

* RB Amari McMahon (Dublin) – Biology

* OL Brandon Pahl (Cutler, Ohio) – History

* CB Marcus Williamson (Westerville, Ohio) – History

#Masters degree


The virtual commencement ceremony was because of restrictions on large public gatherings brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.


13 Graduates on Ohio State’s Current 2020 Roster

LB Tuf Borland – Human development and family science

OL Nathan Brock – Communications

P Drue Chrisman – Family resource management

DE Jonathan Cooper – Family resource management

OG Gavin Cupp – Human development and family science

TE Jake Hausmann – Communications

LB Justin Hilliard – Marketing

QB Gunnar Hoak – Agricultural economics (University of Kentucky graduate)

K Zach Hoover – Sport industry

DT Antwuan Jackson – Human development and family science

TE Corey Rau – Sport management (SMU graduate)

WR C.J. Saunders – Accounting

CB Marcus Williamson – History

