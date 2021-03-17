We know you’ll be locked in at 3 p.m. Friday to watch the Buckeyes take on Oral Roberts in Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament opener, but so much of the fun of March Madness comes by way of the talent you haven’t seen yet, and the stories you don’t already know.

If you want a primer for who some of the standout performers might be come Friday and beyond though, we’ve got you covered with some quick notes on 10 of the best players from the South region; where Ohio State is liable to run into just about any of these guys depending on which teams survive and advance.

With two other Big Ten teams in the South, we’ve left off any players from Ohio State, Wisconsin and Purdue here in favor of a closer look at some of the best players from around the country that you would not have already seen play if you’ve only been watching Big Ten hoops.