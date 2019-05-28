June is camp season in the world of college football recruiting as schools across the nation will begin hosting their one-day elite camps and special recruiting events. Ohio State will host a couple of one-day elite camps in June as well as its annual Friday Night Lights camp.

This year, perhaps more than most in recent years, there will be plenty of opportunities for Ohio prospects to earn offers. We're going to take a look at 10 on the offensive side of the football who could get a close look from the Buckeye staff during the month of June.



